Stripping Serial Sex Offender Caught On Camera Busted Fleeing From Police In Fairfax County

Felix Antonio Mejias Vigil, 35, who is well-known to police in Virginia, is facing a host of charges after being connected to several sex offenses over the past several months, authorities announced.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department were alerted to a man who was caught on camera who fit the description of a suspected wanted for indecent exposure.

The video can be seen here.

According to police, Mejias Vigil was caught in a park filled with children, prompting a massive police response in hte 6600 block of Telegraph Road, where they located him and attempted to apprehend him.

However, Mejias Vigil was not about to go down quietly.

Police say that when he was spotted by officers, Mejias Vigil attempted to flee the scene, and as he ran, he began disrobing and throwing his top layer of clothes into the woods until they caught him and took him into custody.

Further investigation found that Mejias Vigil was also wanted in connection to several cases reported between July and September, including:

Obscene sexual gestures in the 600 block of Telegraph Road in June or July;

Indecent liberties on July 28 in the 6500 block of Virginia Hills Pool Road;

Obscene sexual gestures on Sept. 19 in the 6600 block of Telegraph Road;

Obscene sexual gestures on Sept. 22 in the 6600 block of Telegraph Road;

Obscene sexual gestures on Sept. 22 in the 6500 block of Diana Lane.

He was charged with:

Two counts of indecent liberties with a child under 15;

Four counts of actual/simulated masturbation in public;

False identification to law enforcement.

He is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

