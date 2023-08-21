'Sorry,' Said Unlicensed Driver Who Hit Loudoun County Jogger Before Fleeing: Police

Jaden Hughes, 21, of Baltimore was arrested and charged with Driving Without a License, Hit and Run, and Use of a Phone While Operating a Vehicle in the Thursday, Aug. 17 crash, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The jogger told police she was running on the side of the 17700 block of Canby Road in Leesburg around 1:05 p.m., when she was struck by the side mirror of a van. The driver, later identified as Hughes, stopped, said he was sorry, and left the scene. The vehicle was found nearby, and Hughes was arrested.

Hughes was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he was released on a $5,000 bond.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.