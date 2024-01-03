Single Mother Fighting For Life At Virginia Hospital After Hit-Run Crash In Fairfax County

Mary Wong was walking home from work shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 when she was unexpectedly hit by a driver in a Tahoe who fled the scene, leaving her in the roadway suffering from critical injuries, according to her family.

A mother of two who lost her husband two years ago, leaving her to raise their children, Wong had been tasked with taking care of the family while commuting on Metro trains to and from work to provide for them.

On the fateful day of the hit-and-run, Wong was walking in the area of Huntsman Boulevard and Bridle Wood Drive in West Springfield when the driver struck her and fled, leaving her alone outside in the cold.

Witnesses later found Wong and called 911, where first responders found her and rushed her to the emergency department at Fairfax INOVA, suffering from trauma to the brain, multiple fractures to her spine, and several other serious injuries.

Days after the hit-and-run, Wong continues to fight for her hospital, though friends and loved ones have been able to rally support from the community, with nearly $12,000 raised on her behalf from more than 150 donors in less than 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 2, the driver still has not been apprehended and remains at large as members of the Fairfax County Police Department continue to search for who is responsible for hospitalizing the woman.

It is believed that the Tahoe involved in the hit-and-run suffered front-end damage, though no additional information about a possible driver has been released by police investigators.

"Mary is a loving mother who is kind hearted, caring, and a very loyal Christian who has been a big part of her church community," Robin Choi wrote on GoFundMe. "Mary is currently fighting for her life in the hospital and we ask for your help by continuously praying with us and assisting with any donations.

