Video Shows Brawl At Spotsylvania HS That Left Teen Hospitalized

Parents are demanding safety improvements after a violent fight caught on video sent at least one student to the hospital with head injuries, reports NBC 4.

The fight broke out at Riverbend High School before classes started on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The video shows several students punching each other before one of the teens was thrown to the ground violently. The teen later was revealed to have suffered a severe concussion in the attack. In the background of the video, other students were seen continuing to punch and choke each other, the outlet continues.

At least eight students have had charges filed against them by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office. At least two of those students were reportedly in a fight just last week after a basketball game. Since the fight, parents have demanded more security be enforced at the school, and the school has encouraged parents and students to report any threats. To read the full report by NBC 4, click here.

