Fairfax Daily Voice
Support Surges For Family Of NY Nursing Student Killed In Virginia House Party Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Angelia McKnight
Angelia McKnight Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Support was surging for the family of a student from New York who was shot and killed at a house party in Virginia Labor Day Weekend.

Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a Harlem, NY native, was a second-year pre-nursing student at Norfolk State University. 

She and Zabre Miller, 25, both died in the incident on the 5000 block of Killam Avenue around midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, according to NBC News and Norfolk State University.

A GoFundMe campaign in McKnight's memory had raised more than $7,400 as of Wednesday, Sept. 7.

"Sadly and unexpectedly, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, we lost one of Harlem's young future stars to gun violence," reads the campaign, launched by Soul ShopInc. 

"Her family is devastated, and Soul ShopInc. is committed to helping the family through this difficult time. We aim to raise money to assist with the family's funeral and memorial expenses."

The incident happened about 12 minutes from NSU campus, and three from Old Dominion. The shooting is believed to have started with a fight, NBC News says citing local police.

It was not clear if any arrests had been made.

