Ryan Seacrest To Replace Pat Sajak As 'Wheel Of Fortune' host

Hollywood has spoken, and it will be Ryan Seacrest taking over as host for Maryland native Pat Sajak when he retires from his role at the head of Wheel of Fortune at the end of the year.

Earlier this month, the 76-year-old Anne Arundel native announced that he would be stepping away from the show after more than four decades at the helm of the show, making him the Guinness World Record hold for having the longest career as a game show host.

In mid-June, Sajak announced that the 41st season, which begins in September, would be his last alongside longtime sidekick Vanna White. Seacrest is set to take over for the 42nd season.

The longtime American Idol host’s appointment to one of the world’s most popular shows came as a surprise to some, as he beat out other candidates that included White, the host’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, Wayne Brady, Lavar Burton, and Whoopi Goldberg, whose names were all floated before Seacrest got the job.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest said in a statement.

“One of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so, this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity.

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

