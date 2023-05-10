Maryland Native Maggie To Join Famous Father On Wheel Of Fortune Stage

Maggie Sajak will take the stage on Wednesday, temporarily taking over for her father and longtime co-host Vanna White, who will take their turn as contestants during a special episode of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”

White and the 76-year-old Sajak will be matched up against Jeopardy! co-hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings on an episode that is being hailed as the "Ultimate Host Night."

The 28-year-old, who has been with the show since 2021 as its Social Correspondent, is no stranger to the lights and cameras, having made her grand debut as a toddler, joining her father on stage for a special appearance.

Over the years, she has filled in for White when the latter had to fill in for Sajak as he recovered from surgery. This week, she starred in Primetime during her time co-hosting Wheel of Fortune, and making an appearance on Bravo earlier this week.

“The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family,” says Maggie, according to her Wheel of Fortune bio.

“I’m thrilled to be working with them. It’s a real privilege to be able to treat the show’s longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling. Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father!”

Born in Baltimore, Maggie Sajak grew up in the Severana Park area of Anne Arundel County. According to IMDB, she is a country music singer and performer whose songs appeared in "Sweet Home Alabama," and TV movie "Our Wild Hearts."

