Rapper 'No Savage' Learns His Fate In Tyson's Corner Shooting

Noah Settles was captured in a video posted to Instagram arguing with multiple people before fleeing, turning back to fire the three shots that sent shoppers scrambling, authorities in Fairfax County previously announced.

No one was hurt in the shooting but three people were wounded during the mall's evacuation.

The rapper pleaded guilty to malicious discharge and firearm offenses. He was sentenced to three years in prison by a Fairfax County Circuit Court judge to three years in prison and is required to serve 10 years probation, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano.

Settles is also banned from Tyson's Corner Center.

