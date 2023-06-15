Rapist Dragged Woman To Wooded Area, Stood Over Her As She Called For Help In Falls Church: PD

The suspect, depicted in a composite sketch above, stood over the woman on the ground in a state of undress around 2:35 a.m. Sunday, June 11, on the 5900 block of Seminary Road in Falls Church, county police said.

The witness heard a disturbance in the area and called police sight on scene. The suspect, however, fled toward Leesburg Pike.The victim sustained injuries that were non-life-threatening.

Detectives found the victim was walking on Columbia Pike when the suspect began following her. He prevented her from walking away then dragged her to a wooded area near Seminary Road where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 30s or early 40s, approximately 5’5’’, 220 lbs., with a stocky frame. The suspect was wearing a black t-shirt with a white design and black jeans.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for a cash reward. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.

