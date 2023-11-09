Police Probe Death Of JMU Student, 19, Found In Dorm

At around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, officials say that a 19-year-old was found dead in Frederickson Hall, prompting James Madison University Police to call for an inquiry by the Virginia State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The student was later identified as Pennsylvania resident Bernard Stapelfeld by JMU, according to the James Madison University student-run newspaper "The Breeze," which cited an email sent out to the school community, which was confirmed by an Instagram post by JMU Borderline, where he was a member.

"Ben was a fantastic kid, loved by so many in our club," they wrote. "He is already deeply missed. We are here for anyone who wants a safe space to talk or share memories of Ben," who was reportedly a finance major and honors student.

Officials made note that the death was determined to not be suspicious, and there is no ongoing safety threat on campus. It is now under investigation by Virginia State Police.

Following the student's passing, the school said that it will be offering support services for students, faculty, and staff. A vigil is also being planned for friends and family of the fallen student, though details have not yet been released.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

