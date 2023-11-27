Police ID Jaguar Driver Killed In Fiery Fairfax County Crash Near Popular Farm

Aldie resident Emmanuel Alexander was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Cox Farms early on Sunday morning in Centreville, police officials confirmed the day after his fiery death.

Police say that at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, officers were called to the 15600 block of Braddock Road, where they were met by a 2017 Jaguar XF that was fully engulfed in flames with Alexander still inside before first responders could extinguish the blaze.

Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and detectives say they are determining whether or not speed or alcohol were factors in the fatal incident, which is the 16th non-pedestrian-related fatal crash in the county so far this year.

Anyone with information about the crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact Fairfax County Police detectives by calling (703) 280-0543.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.