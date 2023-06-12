Police ID Abductor Dead By Suicide After Violent Reston Crime Spree

Dana Paul Roman, 45, shot and killed himself after shooting one person multiple times; abducting and assaulting another; and then carjacking a third in Reston, whom he forced to transport him back to Richmond early Sunday, June 11, Fairfax County Police said.

It all began in Henrico, where Roman abducted a victim whom police found suffering a stab wound and facial trauma in a car on the the 12000 block of Thunder Chase Drive in Reston (Fairfax County) just before 2 a.m. Sunday, June 11, FCPD said.

There, Roman got out of the car and began shooting at someone else, who was found inside of a home having suffered multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Roman took off running and found what would become his third victim — this one whom he carjacked and forced to drive him back to Henrico County, as authorities in Fairfax County deployed a helicopter and police K9 to help find him.

He had been wanted on six felony warrants for abduction by force, carjacking, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, and assault.

Authorities ultimately were able to locate Roman in Henrico County, where he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

