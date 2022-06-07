Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Virginia Rapper Wanted On Weapons Charge: U.S. Marshals

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
William “Mike” Burgess aka POWER$$$ and “MIC POWER$$$.
William “Mike” Burgess aka POWER$$$ and “MIC POWER$$$. Photo Credit: U.S. Marshals Service

U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to find a Virginia rapper who is wanted on a federal weapons charge, authorities said. 

William “Mike” Burgess, a Norfolk rapper who goes by the name  POWER$$$ and MIC POWER$$$, is considered to be armed and dangerous, the U.S. Marshal Service said. Agents say you should not approach him. 

Officials said Burgess is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He often frequents the Denbigh area of Newport News.

Federal authorities ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the U.S. Marshal Service at 1-877-926-8332 or 202-407-3957. There is a potential $500 reward for information leading to Burgess's arrest. 

