Virginia Man In Critical Condition After Bicyclist, SUV Crash In Fairfax County: Police

A Virginia man is in critical condition following a crash involving two bicyclists and an SUV in Fairfax County, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash at Belle Haven Road & Fort Hunt Road in Belle Haven around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9, Fairfax County Police said on Twitter.

Upon arrival, one bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene, police said.

The accident closed Belle Haven Road as a result. The crash remains under investigation.

