VA Hospital Caretaker Fondled Incapacitated Patient's Genitals Twice: Police

A 21-year-old hospital worker in northern Virginia was arrested on accusations he twice fondled a patient's genitals, authorities announced.

Hektor Fernando Alvarez was hired by Metropolitan Healthcare Services (MHS), a company contracted by Inova Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, at the time of the assaults, Fairfax County police said. He has since been fired.

On Thursday, July 7, the victim told a hospital technician that his previous caretaker, later identified as Alvarez, of Falls Church, had sexually assaulted him in April, police said. The victim, who requires 24/7 care due to his condition, was receiving long-term care at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital on Joseph Siewick Drive.

Detectives from were notified on July 8 and responded to assume the investigation, identifying Alvarez as the suspect. After a month long investigation by detectives, Alvarez was arrested for aggravated sexual battery with a victim through mental incapacity or helplessness. He was held on no bond but later released on a secured bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or believe Hektor Fernando Alvarez had inappropriate contact to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App and follow the steps to “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.