Police & Fire

Two Killed, One Critical Following Latest Shooting In Southeast DC: Metropolitan Police

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Metropolitan Police Department investigators said that two men were killed a woman injured in the 4300 block of 4th Street in Southeast, DC. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An innocent bystander and Maryland man were both killed in a Southeast, DC triple shooting that left a third woman with critical injuries, the Metropolitan Police announced.

Southeast resident Tijuan Wilson, 41, a father of three who was shot in the presence of his children, according to NBC Washington, was among the victims who were shot in the 4300 block of 4th Street in Southeast on Wednesday, July 27, according to officials.

Prince George's County resident Ronald Brown, 19, of Oxon Hill, was also killed in the shooting. The name of the hospitalized woman has not been released. 

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers responded to the area, where there were reports of shots fired, police said. Upon arrival, they found two men and a woman who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Paramedics from DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services pronounced one of the men - they did not disclose which - dead at the scene “as he displayed no signs consistent with life."

The second male and the female victim were transported to a local hospital, where the former was later pronounced dead after being treated.

The woman was admitted in critical condition.

No additional details have been released by Metropolitan Police investigators.

The most recent shooting comes on the heels of a pregnant woman getting struck during a shootout where nearly 100 rounds were fired, and a fatal incident in the 1000 block of Southern Avenue.

The latest incident remains under investigation.

A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by police to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter or shooters in any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information has been instructed to call the police at 202-727-9099.

Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message with the information to 50411.

