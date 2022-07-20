Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting In Southeast DC

Police are searching for a suspect in a recent Washington DC homicide investigation, officials said.

At around 3:53 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, police reported to the 1000 block of Southern Avenue where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

The victim, 57-year-old Charles Davis, was taken to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides them with information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information should contact D.C. Police at 202-727-9099.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.