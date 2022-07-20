Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting In Southeast DC

AJ Goldbloom
Metropolitan Police Department
Metropolitan Police Department Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police are searching for a suspect in a recent Washington DC homicide investigation, officials said. 

At around 3:53 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, police reported to the 1000 block of Southern Avenue where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

The victim, 57-year-old Charles Davis, was taken to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, authorities said. 

Police are offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides them with information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information should contact D.C. Police at 202-727-9099.

