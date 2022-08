A teen was being sought in a stabbing that left one person seriously injured Saturday, Aug. 13 in Fairfax County, authorities said.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries on the 6000 block of Argyle Drive in Falls Church, county police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic teenager with black curly hair amd dark clothes. Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1.

