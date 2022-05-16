Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice
Suspect Sought In VA Jiffy Lube Incident

Josh Lanier
The Fredericksburg Police Department wants the public's help to identify this suspect.
The Fredericksburg Police Department wants the public's help to identify this suspect. Photo Credit: Josh Lanier

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person who commit fraud at a Jiffy Lube earlier this month in Fredericksburg.

Police did not provide specifics on what happened at 3300 Plank Road.

Contact police at 540-373-3122 if you know this person. You can make an anonymous report by texting 847-411 with “FPDtip” followed by your tip. 

