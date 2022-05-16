Suspect Sought In VA Jiffy Lube Incident

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person who commit fraud at a Jiffy Lube earlier this month in Fredericksburg.

Police did not provide specifics on what happened at 3300 Plank Road.

Contact police at 540-373-3122 if you know this person. You can make an anonymous report by texting 847-411 with “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

