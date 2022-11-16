Contact Us
Police & Fire

Stabbing Suspect Refusing To Negotiate With Police After Hospitalizing Woman In Lorton

Zak Failla
The suspect was inside an apartment in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton
The suspect was inside an apartment in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in Fairfax County are at a standoff with a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman in Lorton on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to investigate a reported stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, the suspect then retreated and is believed to be in an apartment by himself in the area, but officers were having difficulty contacting him.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers were still at the scene and advising anyone in the area to shelter in place and to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

