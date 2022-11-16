Stabbing Suspect Refusing To Negotiate With Police After Hospitalizing Woman In Lorton

Police in Fairfax County are at a standoff with a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman in Lorton on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to investigate a reported stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, the suspect then retreated and is believed to be in an apartment by himself in the area, but officers were having difficulty contacting him.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers were still at the scene and advising anyone in the area to shelter in place and to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

