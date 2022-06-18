Contact Us
Shots Fired At Fairfax County Mall: Police (DEVELOPING)

Josh Lanier
Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department (Facebook)

Police charged into a Fairfax County mall on Saturday, June 18, after someone fired a gun inside, police said

A fight broke out at the Tyson Corner Center Mall just before 3 p.m. after a fight broke out, the Fairfax County police said. Officers said they are still gathering details. No one was injured, police said, and there is no active shooter situation.

Police cleared people from the mall as a safety precaution, authorities said. 

Video on social media shows people rushing out of the building after gunshots rang out. 

