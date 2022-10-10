Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Fairfax Intersection, Police Say

Police say that a 63-year-old pedestrian was killed on Sunday morning crossing a road in Fairfax County.

Fairfax resident Ligia Jeannette Herrera Betbader was crossing West Ox Road north shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 near Legato Road when she was struck by a 2015 Honda Civic in the intersection, according to the Fairfield County Police Department.

The driver remained at the scene following the crash.

Officials said that emergency personnel responded to the scene of the crash and pronounced Betbeder dead at the scene.

The initial investigation determined that neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation and is to be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit by calling (703) 280-0543 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

