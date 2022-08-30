Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

New Details Released By Police After Fatal Midday Fairfax County Shooting

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Police Lights
Police Lights Photo Credit: Pixabay

New details have emerged from Fairfax County police after a fatal shooting on Tuesday, August 30, officials said.

At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the scene in the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley, where they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his upper body, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries, where he later died, officials reported.

Although they have not released the identities of the victim or suspect, Fairfax County police said that the shooter was detained first detained by a Good Samaritan at the scene, and later by officers.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.