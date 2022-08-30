New Details Released By Police After Fatal Midday Fairfax County Shooting

New details have emerged from Fairfax County police after a fatal shooting on Tuesday, August 30, officials said.

At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the scene in the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley, where they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his upper body, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries, where he later died, officials reported.

Although they have not released the identities of the victim or suspect, Fairfax County police said that the shooter was detained first detained by a Good Samaritan at the scene, and later by officers.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

