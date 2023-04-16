Manassas Driver Fatally Struck Pedestrian Not In Crosswalk, Fled: Police

A 53-year-old Northern Virginia driver has been arrested after she struck and killed a pedestrian and then fled the scene this weekend, authorities said.

Norma Rosas Bustos was heading east in a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 on Sudley Road near Portsmouth Road in Manassas when she struck the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing and not in the crosswalk, around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Prince William County police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, which Bustos fled, authorities said

The identity of the victim is expected to be released pending notification.

"While investigating, police located the vehicle and then identified the driver of the vehicle," authorities said. "Investigators determined that speed, alcohol, and drugs are not factors for the driver."

Bustos was charged with felony hit and run and held on $50,000 secured bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.