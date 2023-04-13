Man Killed By Falling Tree In Fairfax County

A 38-year-old man was killed when a tree he was chopping down fell the wrong way and struck him in Fairfax County, authorities said.

The man was at a home on Pleasant Valley Road in Fairfax around 3:45 p.m., when the incident happened, Fairfax County County Police Lt. Andrew Wehrlen tells Daily Voice.

"It was a complete accident," the lieutenant said.

It was not immediately clear if the man was a resident or a worker. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

