Longtime Acupuncturist Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Woman During Treatment In Fairfax

Police say that a 64-year-old acupuncturist working at the Virginia University of Integrative Medicine (VUIM) has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a client.

McLean resident Dr. Chang Hee Kim turned himself in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center this week following an investigation into reports from a woman who alleged he inappropriately touched her during two treatments in July that she later reported, according to the police department.

The investigation into the allegation “determined Dr. Kim’s examination was beyond the scope of a medical examination,” officials said.

Warrants for Kim's arrest were obtained on Friday, Jan. 6, and he turned himself in on Tuesday, Jan. 10, where he was charged with felony counts of aggravated sexual battery.

According to police, Kim has been a licensed acupuncturist in Virginia since 2005 and served as Director of Clinical Operations at VUIM since 2015. He was also employed as an acupuncturist at other medical facilities in the region, and previously worked at a clinic in California.

Kim remains under investigation. His bond was set at $2,000 and he has since been released.

Anyone with information on the doctor, or who believe that Kim may have had inappropriate contact with them in the past has been asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau by calling (703) 246-7800 and choosing option 3.

