Police & Fire

Fredericksburg Police Ask Public To Help Find Violent Attacker

Josh Lanier
Tyrese Lorenzo Washington
Tyrese Lorenzo Washington Photo Credit: Fredericksburg Police Department Facebook

The Fredericksburg police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for a violent attack. 

Tyrese Lorenzo Washington is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, felonious assault, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Fredericksburg police said. 

Washington is known to visit Wellington Lakes Apartments and the Mayfield Subdivision often.

Anyone with information on Washington's whereabouts is asking to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122. 

