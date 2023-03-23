Fairfax Fire Truck Involved In Four-Vehicle Crash (DEVELOPING)

A Fairfax County fire truck was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called shortly before 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, to the intersection of Richmond Highway and Memorial Street in Groveton to investigate a reported crash.

Investigators say that a Fairfax County fire truck was involved, along with three other vehicles. Several people were transported to area hospitals, with one suffering reported life-threatening injuries.

Richmond Highway was closed at Memorial Street as of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday as the crash was investigated by Fairfax County Police detectives.

No other details were initially reported by police on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

