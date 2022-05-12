Fairfax County Police Use Undercover Operation To Arrest Two Armed Robbers

Fairfax County Police recently apprehended two armed robbers through an undercover operation.

Donavan Rice, 29, of Washington, D.C and Ronnell Delonte Garris, 28, of Maryland, were allegedly behind two robberies that occurred earlier this month.

The first happened when victim arranged to meet someone to buy a tablet computer through an online marketplace in the parking lot of 6600 Springfield Mall on May 7, police said. When victim showed up, one of the men got into the victim's vehicle, displayed a gun and stole their money, police said.

The second robbery happened in the 7500 block of Poinsettia Drive in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County on May 9, according to police. The victim in this scenario arranged to meet someone to buy a cell phone through the same marketplace as the first victim, police said.

When the two met in person, the suspect tried getting into the victim's car but was unsuccessful. The then victim got out their car to conduct the sale and the suspect displayed a gun and took their cash. This time the suspect tried stealing the victim's car but was ultimately picked up by another vehicle, police added.

Investigators later established a coordinated response and linked the two social media accounts used in both robberies to each other. Authorities then arranged to meet Rice and Garris, arrested them and charge them accordingly.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.