Fairfax County police are expected to announce the arrest of a man in connection with a rape case from 1988.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Public Safety Headquarters on Government Center Parkway. It will also be streamed on the department's Facebook page.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

