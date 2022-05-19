Fairfax County Middle School Teacher Arrested On Child Pornography Charges: Police

Police arrested a Fairfax County middle school teacher and charged her with possession of child pornography.

Kristine Knizner, 28, a teacher at Irving Middle School in Springfield and at Key Middle School in Franconia, was arrested recently after a short investigation, Fairfax County police said in a statement. Police do not believe any victims were her students.

The investigation began after someone tipped off police on Tuesday, May 17, about a Snapchat account that could have child pornography, police said.

Investigators linked that account to an IP address to Knizner's apartment, located in the 6800 block of Meteor Place in Springfield. When officers searched the apartment, they found child pornography, the release said.

Police charged Knizner with two felony counts of possession of child pornography, police said. She was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

