Ex-Youth Pastor In VA Busted With Child Porn While On Probation For Another Sex Crime: Feds

AJ Goldbloom
Deric Peacock Photo Credit: Chesterfield Sheriffs Office/Virginia State Police

A former youth pastor in Virginia pled guilty to distributing child pornography, while he was on probation for a different sex offense, officials reported.

Deric Peacock, 39, of Highland Springs, used a messaging platform called "Wickr", to distribute the child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He committed this crime while  on probation for two previous convictions. Peacock allegedly solicited sex acts on the computer, from someone who was believed to be under 15 years old, authorities said.

When Peacock used "Wickr" to distribute the child pornography, his used the username "vapastor", officials said.

Considering his prior state court convictions, Peacock now faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years, for this recent incident, law enforcement said. 

