Dog Abuser Barricades Himself Under Attic Insulation In VA SWAT Standoff, Sheriff Says

A wanted fugitive put police through their paces after injuring a dog and taking elaborate steps to hide from officers during a Virginia barricade situation overnight.

Arlington resident Nigere Willingham, 38, played a tricky game of hide-and-seek with police in Spotsylvania who were called in an attempt to locate a wanted man at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Members of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office and Arlington County Police Department investigating Willingham tracked him to the 11000 block of Newbury Court where he was observed injuring a dog, according to officials.

As officers attempted to apprehend Willingham, he fled into a nearby residence and barricaded himself inside, prompting a response by the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office SWAT and Crisis Negation teams.

After five hours of negotiation, the SWAT team breached the home, and Willingham was found in an attic attempting to hide under insulation. He was taken into custody without further incident and is facing charges in multiple jurisdictions.

He has been charged with:

Felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery in Alexandria;

Felony strangulation, obstruction of a wireless device, and misdemeanor assault and battery in Arlington;

Obstruction of justice, with animal cruelty charges pending in Spotsylvania.

Willingham is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The dog was transported by animal control officers to an emergency animal hospital where it is being treated for “serious injury.”

