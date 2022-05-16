Details Released About 'Suspicious Deaths' Investigation In Fairfax: Police

Police have released the names of the victims and some of the grizzly details of a murder-suicide that happened in Fairfax County over the weekend.

The bodies of Madeline Bregman, 76, and Michael Bregman, 77, were found inside their home in the 10400 block of Stallworth Court, Fairfax County Police said.

Police called it a "domestic-related incident" at the time. After an initial investigation, however, detectives now believe Michael Bregman shot his wife and turned the gun on himself.

Officers found bullet cases and the weapon they believe was used in the killings inside the home, police said. Investigators have requested an autopsy to find out more details in the shooting.

