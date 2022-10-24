Charges Upgraded For Man Who Beat Woman Dead In Virginia Bus Stop Attack: Police

Charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder for a man who beat a 63-year-old woman dead at a Virginia bus stop in June, authorities said.

Chante Antonio Jones beat Michelle Huntley, 63, who was found with trauma to her upper body at a bus stop on the 7800 block of Richmond Highway June 17, Fairfax police said.

An officer saw Jones wearing similar clothing from the night of the attack in the 7900 block of Richmond Highway – one block away from where the deadly assault took place, authorities said.

Jones was identified as the assailant and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and held without bond, police said. Those charges were upgraded as of Oct. 24.

