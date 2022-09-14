Alert Issued By DC Police For Two Different Suspects Wanted For Murder

The Metropolitan Police Department announced the identities of two suspects that are wanted for two separate homicides.

On December 20, 2021, at approximately 12:30 a.m., police arrived at the scene in the 200 Block of Allison Street to find 17 year-old Samuel Hernandez suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Herson Guzman, who is wanted for first degree murder while armed, officials reported.

The second suspect, 27-year-old Avery Miler, is wanted for first degree murder while armed for killing a man on August 10, 2022, police said.

At around 3:40 p.m., police arrived in the 5100 Block of Call Place where they found 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Despite all life-saving efforts, Wolf died at a local hospital, law enforcement said.

DC police are offering a $25,000 reward for each case, to anyone with information that could lead to the arrests of these two suspects, officials said.

Anyone with information on either incident should contact police at 202-727-9099.

