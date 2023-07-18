Philly Retail Theft Crew Busted With $15K In Merch From Fairfax County Saks Fifth Ave

Ericka Williams, 26, Amin Shamsid-Deen, 30, and Tunisia Amina Shamsid-Deen, 32, were found with Givenchy and Louis Vuitton bags and YSL perfume all totaling approximately $15,000, when police in Fairfax County stopped them on Thursday, July 13.

The crew had just left the Saks Fifth Avenue store in Chevy Chase, MD, with the luxury items, and fled in a gold Chevrolet Impala with Pennsylvania tags, police said.

Loss prevention officers notified police, who tracked the car as it headed predictably toward Saks Fifth Avenue in McLean. There, police waited outside as Williams and the Shamsid-Deens loaded up on more goods, they said.

When approached by police, two suspects ran. A third was found hiding in a nearby dumpster.

The following charges were filed:

Ericka Williams, 26, of Philadelphia, was charged with grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell or distribute, conspire to commit larceny, organized retail theft, and obstruction of justice – resisting arrest.

Amin Shamsid-Deen, 30, of Philadelphia, was charged with grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell or distribute, conspire to commit larceny, organized retail theft, and obstruction of justice – resisting arrest.

Tunisia Amina Shamsid-Deen, 32, of Philadelphia, was charged with grand larceny (2x), larceny with intent to sell or distribute, conspire to commit larceny, organized retail theft, possession of schedule I/II drug, and disregarding signal by law-enforcement officer to stop – eluding police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.