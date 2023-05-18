Parking Lot Shooter Held Without Bond In Fairfax County

Michael Ryan, 31, of Alexandria, allegedly pulled the trigger in a lot on the 6300 block of South Kings Highway in Grovetown just before midnight April 4, Fairfax County police said.

Officers found the victim suffering from gunshots to the lower body. Officers provided medical aid until fire and rescue arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

On May 17, detectives arrested Ryan and charged him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was held on no bond.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 5.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.