Parking Lot Shooter Held Without Bond In Fairfax County

Police have arrested the man who they say shot a person in a Fairfax County parking lot during an argument in early April.

Michael Ryan
Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD
Cecilia Levine
Michael Ryan, 31, of Alexandria, allegedly pulled the trigger in a lot on the 6300 block of South Kings Highway in Grovetown just before midnight April 4, Fairfax County police said.

Officers found the victim suffering from gunshots to the lower body. Officers provided medical aid until fire and rescue arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

On May 17, detectives arrested Ryan and charged him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was held on no bond.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 5. 

