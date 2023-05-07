Mostly Cloudy 63°

One Killed, One Critical In Fairfax County Shooting, Police Say

One person was killed and a second is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Falls Church early on Sunday morning, according to police in Fairfax County.

The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting.
Zak Failla
Officers from the department were called at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, to the 3800 block of South George Mason Drive to investigate a reported shooting in Bailey’s Crossroads.

Upon arrival, investigators found two victims, who were both rushed to the hospital.

One was pronounced dead, and the second is being treated for what were described by police as life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified either victim. No motive or suspect(s) have been identified by investigators.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

