The vehicle was heading west toward I-395 northbound when it ran off the highway near Exit 170B, went over the side cement barrier and landed on railroad tracks below in Springfield around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, Virginia State Police said.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to immediately catch fire.

The victim's identity was not released and the accident remains under investigation.

