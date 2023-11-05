A Few Clouds 70°

Off-Duty US Park Police Officer Accidentally Kills Colleague, 22, In McLean: Cops

An off-duty US Park Police officer accidentally shot and killed a 22-year-old man this weekend because he didn't realize the firearm he was playing with was loaded, police in Virginia said.

<p>Alexander Roy.</p>

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD
Cecilia Levine
Alcohol was a factor in the incident in which Alexander Roy, 25, of McLean, was attempting to dry-fire a firearm when he shot Jesse Brown Hernandez in an apartment on the 1700 block of Old Meadow Road in McLean at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, Fairfax County police said.

Hernandez was found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

There were four people in the apartment at the time of the shooting, police said. All knew each other and three of the four were off-duty US Park Police officers, FCPD officials said.

Roy was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and was being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

