Nuclear-Powered Sub Command Stays In Fairfax County Hands

Northern Virginian hands, again.

Navy Cmdr. Scott Bresnahan, a Fairfax Station native, turned command of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine over to Cmdr. Kyle McVay, a Springfield native, this summer.

The sub is a class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines in service with the U.S. Navy, designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions.

This particular sub was the sixteenth Virginia-class submarine built when it was commissioned in September 2018, with a crew of more than 130 personnel. It's more than 377 feet long and can displace nearly 7,900 tons.

Bresnahan took command of Indiana in April 2021, after three previous submarine tours. During his tour as commanding officer, Bresnahan led the Indiana during Operation Black Widow in August 2021, Indiana’s second deployment to the 6th Fleet area of operations in 2022, and Fleet Week Port Everglades in April 2023.

More than 60 sailors earned their submarine qualification, also known as “dolphins,” and the crew was selected for the 2022 SUBRON 12 Weapons (W), Navigation (N), and Cyber/Communications (C) awards.

Capt. Thomas O’Donnell, commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, presided over the June 23 ceremony in Connecticut, and praised Bresnahan’s tour, calling him a “model submarine commanding officer.”

“Scott and his crew were my ‘go-to’ for numerous high-profile submarine force and fleet level engagements," O'Donnell said. "Indiana executed all assigned vital submarine operations and high-end submarine exercises with ease.

“Cmdr. Bresnahan’s consummate professionalism has been a huge asset for both Indiana and for my squadron, and I trust he will continue to positively impact the Submarine Force and the Navy as he progresses through the ranks.”

Following his Indiana command tour, Bresnahan will continue to serve on the staff of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Undersea Warfare Division (OPNAV) 97 in Washington D.C.

McVay spoke during the ceremony, praising his predecessor and the crew, expressing his anticipation and excitement to “take command of a warship as outstanding as Indiana, crewed by an exceptional group of sailors, chiefs, and officers.”

“Indiana is a top-notch ship, squared away in all respects, and ready for action,” McVay added. “Scott has built a great team and I am tremendously humbled take the reins.”

McVay’s previous submarine tours include the USS Georgia (SSGN 729), USS Charlotte (SSN 766), and USS Mississippi (SSN 782).

“And for Kyle, an accomplished Submariner in his own right, he is the right submarine officer to continue this standard of excellence as the Indiana remains a mission-ready ship,” O’Donnell noted. “I have no doubt Indiana will continue to perform at a very high level under his leadership.”

