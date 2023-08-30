Nickelback Concert Sex Assault: Virginia Man Charged, Police Say

Ryan Minnick, of Luray, has been charged with sexual battery after he grabbed the 22-year-old victim at the Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, on Saturday night, Aug. 26, Prince William County police said.

The alleged incident occurred during a Nickelback concert, records show. The band has been touring with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 22- year-old woman was grabbed and inappropriately touched by a man, later identified as Minnick, around 10 p.m.. The victim told a nearby acquaintance who intervened, and Minnick walked away, authorities said.

While investigating the incident, officers found Minnick in the parking lot area where he was arrested without incident. No injuries were reported.

