Nicholas Vaszil, 28, of Annandale, was charged with simple assault after police said he assaulted the inmate in the jail's booking area on Jan. 1, at approximately 3:45 p.m., county police said.

The Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs notified FCPD two days later, and an investigation was subsequently launched, police said.

No mugshot was available due to a summons releasable warrant. Vaszil’s employment with the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office was terminated on January 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.