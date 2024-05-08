Mostly Cloudy 60°

Nicholas Nick Vaszil Arrest Fairfax County Sheriff

A former Fairfax County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested for assaulting an inmate in the county's adult detention center in January, police announced.

Fairfax County Sheriff

Fairfax County Sheriff

Photo Credit: Fairfax County Sheriff
Cecilia Levine
Nicholas Vaszil, 28, of Annandale, was charged with simple assault after police said he assaulted the inmate in the jail's booking area on Jan. 1, at approximately 3:45 p.m., county police said.

The Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs notified FCPD two days later, and an investigation was subsequently launched, police said.

No mugshot was available due to a summons releasable warrant. Vaszil’s employment with the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office was terminated on January 30.

