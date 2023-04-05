Officer-Involved DC Teen Shooting Leads To Civil Rights Probe After Body-Cam Footage Released

Federal prosecutors are launching a civil rights investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting of a teenager in Washington, DC last month.

An inquiry into the shooting death of 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin was announced on Wednesday, April 5, a day after US Park Police officials released body-cam footage showing the moments leading up to the teen’s death last month.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, a Park Police sergeant was called to assist a Metropolitan Police Department officer with an investigation into a stolen vehicle that was spotted in the area of 34th and Baker Street in Northeast DC, with Martin asleep behind the wheel inside with the engine running.

Additional units were called in, and a Park Police officer who entered the vehicle in an attempt to stir Martin led to the teen speeding away as the officer implored him to stop and let him out.

Martin refused to heed to the officer’s commands, who said “stop, stop or I’ll shoot” before firing his weapon and striking the 17-year-old. The vehicle then continued on until it crashed into a home in the 300 block of 36th Street NE.

“The loss of a life is always tragic, but is especially heartbreaking when it involves a child,” the US Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “On (March 18, Martin) tragically died after a shooting involving the US Park Police, and we recognize that the body-worn camera footage just released of his death is extremely upsetting.”

Officials said that the investigation will probe the circumstances leading up to Martin’s death, and is active and ongoing. No other information about the inquiry was announced.

“This incident is still under investigation, and all statements in this briefing are based on the details we know at this point,” a US Park Police spokesperson said. “We are committed to being transparent with our community, and it’s our priority to release this information and inform our community as soon as possible.”

Additional body-cam footage from the officers can be found here and here.

