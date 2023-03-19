Police ID Fleeing Teen Killed In Officer-Involved Northeast DC Shooting

New details have been released after a US Park Police officer shot a man in a stolen vehicle on Saturday morning as he was dragging a sergeant during an investigation in DC.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, a Park Police sergeant was called to assist a Metropolitan Police Department officer with an investigation into a stolen vehicle that was spotted in the area of 34th and Baker Street in Northeast DC, a spokesperson for the agency said.

When officers attempted to detain the driver, 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin, of Northwest DC, he proceeded to flee the scene, taking an officer with him inside the vehicle, as well as a sergeant who was "dragged" by the vehicle.

The officer who found himself in a precarious position inside the car was able to discharge his weapon, striking Martin, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

One officer and the sergeant were both transported to an area hospital and treated, according to officials.

The incident is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division.

