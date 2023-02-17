New Batch Of Biased Materials Found Spread Across Virginia Neighborhood, Police Say

Another round of flyers portraying bias materials and imagery have been reported in a Virginia community.

The Fairfax County Police Department have launched an investigation in McLean after receiving reports of dozens of suspicious flyers portraying questionable imagery were found on their property.

This incident comes on the heels of a similar instance in Loudoun County last month.

Officers say that they found the flyers in multiple residential neighborhoods in West McLean packed in sealed plastic bags with bird seed, the same MO as the Loudoun County case.

It is unclear if the two are related.

According to police, a “bias crime,” also known as a hate crime, by the law means “any unlawful action committed against a person because of race, religious conviction, ethnic/national origin, disability, and/or sexual orientation.

“The Code of Virginia does not specifically define a bias crime or hate crime as a violation of law but does provide enhanced penalties for assault and battery and vandalism when the acts are committed against a person based upon their race, religious conviction, color or national origin.”

Anyone with information regarding this instance or is a witness to a bias crime or incident in Fairfax County has been asked to contact the department by calling (703) 691-2131.

