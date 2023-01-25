House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out

Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced.

For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from 7-Eleven stores throughout Fairfax County during a spree that started at the end of December.

Their luck ran out on Tuesday, Jan. 24, when they were taken into custody two hours after their latest heist, this time from a 7-Eleven location on Frye Road in the Mount Vernon section of Alexandria.

Previous stores the pair allegedly hit:

7-Eleven on Chain Bridge Road in McClean at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29;

7-Eleven on Braddock Road in Springfield at 8 a.m. on Dec. 29;

7-Eleven on Lincolnia Road in Alexandria at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12;

7-Eleven on Frye Road in Alexandria (attempted) at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16;

7-Eleven on Beulah Street in Alexandria (attempted) at 4:23 p.m. on Jan. 16;

7-Eleven on Beauregard Street in Alexandria at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Before being busted on Tuesday night, police say that officers from the department were called to the Mount Vernon location shortly before 9 p.m., when a store employee called to say that two men had just stolen a gaming machine, and loaded it into a silver truck before driving off west on Frye Road.

Officers canvassed the area and were able to track the truck to a different 7-Eleven on Russell Road in Mount Vernon, prompting a traffic stop.

According to police, officers found parts of a gaming machine in plain view in the truck’s bed, and both Jones and Hardy were wearing clothes matching the description of the pair caught on surveillance video earlier on Frye Road.

Both men were taken into custody without incident, and investigators noted that additional evidence was also found inside the vehicle tying the pair to the crimes.

"I am proud of our patrol officers who made these quick arrests," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said. "The ability of criminals to have unfettered access to lightweight and unsecured gaming machines that contain substantial amounts of cash requires a stronger public safety commitment from stores that have those machines.

"We have experienced seven gaming machines incidents so far this year," he continued. "These are preventable crimes."

Jones was charged with:

Grand larceny;

Possession of burglarious tools;

Two counts of destruction of property;

Petit larceny.

Hardy was charged with:

Grand larceny;

Simple assault;

Destruction of property.

Investigators added that additional charges for the pair are possible as detectives continue to look into the string of thefts.

“Our detectives and Crime Prevention Officers continue to work closely with business owners to provide tips to help keep them and their property safe,” a spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department said. “Business owners should secure gaming machines and ATMs to the floor.

“Owners should ensure security cameras are in good working order. Windows on the front of businesses should be clear of any obstruction. If a crime is in progress, contact police immediately.”

