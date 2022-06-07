Hazing Law In Memory Of Virginia University Student Takes Effect: Here's What It Means

A new law that took effect in Virginia July 1 could help prevent other university students from the fate of Adam Oakes.

The 19-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University Delta Chi pledge was instructed by the brothers to chug 40 ounces of Jack Daniel's Whiskey during a fraternity event that began at 8 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2021.

The 350-pound freshman had a blood alcohol level of .419 — the point where people lose consciousness and when death occurs. That was the case for Oakes, whose brothers left him at the scene to die.

Eleven witnesses were charged in Oakes' death, though none with homicide, and the once-prestigious Delta Chi fraternity was kicked off university campus.

The new "Adam Oakes" law requires Virginia's college students to go through hazing prevention training.

More than $47,000 had been raised as of July 6 on a GoFundMe for Oakes' family.

"Adam Oakes, he was the happiest, most joyful guy that everyone wanted to be around," Max Turner writes.

"His contentment was infectious. His laugh was one no one will ever forget and it’s one I wish I could hear just one more time. Just one more big hug from him. Everyone loved those. The sports fan.

"His love for sports was something he shared with many and the conversations with him about it I will never forget. He will live on in the hearts of all who loved him so dearly. There will truly never be another like him."

