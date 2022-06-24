Contact Us
Fredericksburg Man Has The Perfect Job For His Lottery Win

Josh Lanier
Majid Hassan smiles wide as he holds his check for $187,391 that he won playing the Virginia Lottery earlier this year.
Majid Hassan smiles wide as he holds his check for $187,391 that he won playing the Virginia Lottery earlier this year. Photo Credit: Virginia Lottery

Almost everyone has thought about how they would spend their imaginary lottery winnings. How much do I invest? What amount should I save? How big should my boat be? But most of us never get the chance to put our plan to work. 

Majid Hassan will, and he's got the perfect job to answer those questions. The Fredericksburg man won more than $180,000 in the Virginia Lottery Cash 5 earlier this year when he matched all five numbers — 2-21-26-39-40. He grabbed a ticket on his ride home from work at the Super Giant at 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway for the March 26 drawing.

Hassan has a leg up on other lottery winners since he works in finance, but he was still at a loss when he realized he'd won. 

"What do I do?" he recalled thinking when he spoke to the Virginia Lottery earlier this month. "Tell everyone?"

But he eventually figured out what to do: enjoy it. 

"It’s unbelievable!" he said. "There’s no feeling like it!"

According to the lottery, the odds of getting all five numbers in the Cash 5 game are 1 in 749,398. 

